BOURBONNAIS — Henry Taylor Jr., 86, of Bourbonnais, traded life temporal for life eternal on March 30, 2021, from his home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Pastor Tyler J. Prude officiating. Entombment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee, along with military rites.

Please follow the CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Henry was born in Raymond, Miss., on Feb. 4, 1945, the son of Fannie McGee Davis and Henry Taylor Sr.

He was a graduate of Kankakee High School.

Henry served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He was proud to serve our country for three years and would often tell many stories from his time in the service.

He worked at General Foods and also as a mental health technician at Manteno State Hospital and Tinley Park State Hospital, Henry retired after 32 years.

Henry enjoyed spending his days watching Westerns, listening to music, watching golf, and daily going to the U.S. Post Office and Jewel in Bourbonnais.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church for several years and he truly loved his church.

Surviving are his wife, Delores M. Taylor (Cornegay), of Bourbonnais, whom he married Sept. 15, 1995, in Kankakee; they were married for 26 years. He also leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Gerald Triplett, of Kankakee; and two daughters, Rachel Copeland, of Maiden, N.C., and Melanee Koehn, of Bradley; grandchildren, Rivers Copeland, of Maiden, N.C., Reilley Copeland, of Maiden, N.C., Taya Jones, of Bradley, Anthony Jones, of Bradley, and Sophya Ceniceros, of Bradley; and one great-grandchild; special cousins, including, Clara Cureton, of Markham, Diane Bradley, of North Chicago, Linda Osbourne, of North Chicago, Arthur McGee, of North Chicago; and numerous additional cousins along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, Henry Taylor Sr.; his mother, Fannie Davis; his stepfather, Dornie Davis; his brother, Melon Taylor; his special aunt, Virgil Zachary; and special cousin, Bennie Jackson.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.