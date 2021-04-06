GRANT PARK — Marie Lorenz, 87, of Grant Park, passed away on Good Friday (April 2, 2021) at Beecher Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Beecher.

She was born July 19, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Grace (Turner) Seggebruch, in Chicago Heights. She was raised on the family’s Hereford cattle farm in Crete. Marie attended a one-room school for grade school and graduated from Crete-Monee High School.

Marie met and then married the love of her life, Richard Lorenz, on March 6, 1954. They lived in Germany for a period of time while her husband was stationed there in the U.S. Army. They returned home to live in Frankfort, then moving first to Beecher, and then to Grant Park, where they have resided for the last 69 years.

Surviving are her husband, Richard; and her children, Larry (Brenda) Lorenz, of Grant Park, RoseMarie (Paul) Kleine, of Cedar Lake, Ind., Jerry (Kim) Lorenz, of Grant Park, and Kathy (Earl) Johnson, of Clay Center, Kan. She has 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Fred Seggebruch; and a twin sister, Millie Martenson.

Marie loved her family and special pet, Buster, more than anything else in this world. She was a partner with her husband farming, driving tractors, hauling loads and helping with the chores of a farm and livestock operation.

She worked at Goldblatts in Chicago Heights for several years. Marie also worked for the Fette Hair Salon, helped Lorenz Auction Services with auction set up, and was the friendly “Hardware Lady” at Hupe Hardware in Peotone for 20 years.

Marie was very active in her community and the lives of others. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Women’s Guild, Coffee Hour and served many dinners for funerals and other church-related activities. Marie was a member of the Ladies Home Bureau and Ladies Cattlemen’s Club (promoting beef with many demonstrations). She was also very active with the Grant Park Schools serving with the P.T.O, and was an involved parent assisting with plays, music and band programs, serving as a room mother, and was a teacher’s aide for first-grade for about six months at Grant Park Elementary School. She continued her volunteer career and was most proud of being a leader of the Grant Park Lucky Leaves, later known as Grant Park LL & SS for 25 years.

She touched many a youth’s lives through her years and was fondly remembered by many. Marie always had an open-door policy at her home for anyone, child or adult, providing a temporary home for many or even those who got stranded in the snow on the road by the farm. Marie always said, “there is no such thing as a bad child” and she believed that with all her heart! Her last volunteer career was working with Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, with the Rev. John Billow and Nancy Wheeler officiating.

Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19), the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home and the church for the funeral service, and social distancing must be observed.

Interment will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association.

