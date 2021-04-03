SARASOTA, Fla. — R.E. “Bob” Fieberts, 96, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Dec. 10, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla.

He was born Dec. 22, 1923, in Lockport, N.Y., the son of Harry William Fieberts and LaVerne Marie Klokow Fieberts. He married Lois Esson on July 9, 1947. She survives, of Sarasota, Fla.

Bob served our country in the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are his sons, Robert Edward Fieberts Jr. and Theresa (Kesock), of Sarasota, Fla., and John W. Fieberts, of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter, Mary Ann Tucker and Donald, of Aberdeen, Miss.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his daughter-in-law, Cindy Fieberts (Hagar).

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.