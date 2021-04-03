Kimberley Magruder

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Kimberley S. Magruder (nee Dominick) unexpectedly passed away March 26, 2021, at St Joseph’s Hospital, Savannah, Ga.

Kim was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Ricky. She loved taking walks on the beach, fishing and any other activity which allowed her to be with Ricky.

She was a skilled cook who could transform a collection cabinet and refrigerator leftovers into one-of-a-kind meals. There was not a recipe she would not try as long as it did not contain peas! Kim’s experience as a cook at Jeffy’s and Blues Cafe, in Kankakee, honed her fast but quality attitude toward everything which came off her stove and out of her kitchen. For her family and friends, her attention was always toward simple recipes packed with flavor and comfort.

Her self-declared “I’m not a people person” was only a ruse; she loved to share her food with others, and was always ready to help a neighbor and friend. Most of the time to include a week worth of comfort food. She did so without hesitation or reservation.

Kim was obsessive over her efforts to keep her home clean and in order. Everything has its place, and everything should be clean. No time to let dirt or clutter stand. Her family and friends joked with her constantly about this trait.

Her warm smile and infectious laugh would melt your heart. All of her conversations would always bring you around to remembering good times and thoughts shared with her.

Kim loved her home in Savannah and loved sharing her palace filled with a collection knickknacks and memories of her life with Ricky and her family. Her door was always open. Kim will be loved and missed by so many people. All who are better for knowing her and will forever have an emptiness from her passing.

Preceding her in death were her father, Donald Dominick; her in-laws, Irma and Thomas Leasure; her paternal and maternal grandparents, Marian, Betty and Julius Dominick, and Geraldine and Albert Nantista; and her aunt, Nancy Murphy (nee Nantista).

Surviving are her husband, Ricky Magruder, of Georgia; her mother, Virginia Dominick, of Illinois; her brother, Jeffery, and his spouse, of Virginia; in-laws, Kate and Ralph Magruder, of Illinois; and sister and brother in-law, Chris and Lanny Magruder, of Illinois.

Cremation services have been conducted.

Memorials in Kimberley’s name can be made to Saint Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 West Merchant St., Kankakee, IL 60901.