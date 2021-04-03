Jeral Lou Regnier

BOURBONNAIS — Jeral Lou “Jerry” Regnier, 91, of Bourbonnais passed away Monday (March 29, 2021) at her son’s home in Kingman, Ind.

She was born Sept. 1, 1929, in Oak Park, the daughter of Louis and Juanita (Reagles) Albright. Jerry married Paul V. Regnier on Nov. 27, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Jerry is a retired Bourbonnais Township Assessor. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Bourbonnais.

She enjoyed traveling and gardening. She loved spending time with her family.

Jerry was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. She was also a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.

Surviving are three sons and four daughters-in-law, Steven and Patty Regnier, of Clifton, Richard and Cheryl Regnier, of Canton, Randy and Sherry Regnier, of Kingman, Ind., and Beddie Regnier, of Lutz, Fla.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Christine Regnier, of Arcadia, Fla., and Adele and Donald McVey, of Manchester, N.H.; 22 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Paul V. Regnier; she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Lewis “Butch” Regnier; one grandson, Shane; and one great-grandchild, Clayton.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated shortly after that at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

