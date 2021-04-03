James 'Hooker' Burge

KANKAKEE — James M. “Hooker” Burge, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 30, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 3, 1933, in Kinmundy, the son of Harry and Edrie (Mooney) Burge. James married Clara Benjamin in 1968 in Kankakee. She preceded him in death July 8, 2014.

James retired from General Motors where he worked as an electrician for 30 years. He was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion and the Marycrest Cubs Club. He enjoyed gardening.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are five sons and five daughters-in-law, Michael and Julie Burge, of Roanoke, Ind., Larry and Myline Burge, of Benton, Herbert Burge, of Murphysboro, Tenn., Andrew and Becky Burge, of Bourbonnais, and Christopher and Angela Burge, of Limestone; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Charles and Padgett Burge, of Dix, and Gary and Carol Burge of Platte City, Mo.; two nieces and two nephews; and former daughter-in-law, Susan McBride.

In addition to his wife, Clara Burge, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William “Bill” Burge; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.

Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.

Memorials may be made to Marycrest Cubs Club.

