MANTENO — Terry Bolin, 58, of Manteno, passed away Monday (March 29, 2021) at Riverside’s Miller Rehabilitation Center of Kankakee.

Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno will be according cremation rites.

Terry was born Dec. 30, 1962, in Columbia, Ky., the son of Doug and Lolly Bolin.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Terry loved animals, especially Gunner. He had a passion for being by the water, fishing and watching sunsets.

Terry attended Rich Central High School and Northern Illinois University.

Surviving are his daughter, Crystal Bolin, of Nevada, and grandson, Jack Wayne Eaton; his son, Cooper Bolin, of California; two nieces, Madyson and Sydnie Bolin, of Chicago Heights; his parents, of Manteno; along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends!

Preceding him in death were his brother, Tim; and his grandparents.

The family wished to add that Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais, as well as the staff at Miller Rehab have been so appreciated.

A memorial fund has been set up at the United Methodist Church of Manteno.