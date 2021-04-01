Irene Clark

CUSTER PARK — Irene Marie Clark (nee Shoudis), 80, of Custer Park, went to be with our Lord Tuesday (March 30, 2021). She passed away at her home.

Irene was born March 7, 1941, in South Wilmington, the daughter of William Paul and Laura Marie (nee Fioritto) Shoudis. She was delivered by her grandmother, Eve Shoudis.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Irene married Francis “Gibby” Clark on Sept. 5, 1959, in Chicago. Together they ran a vegetable farm along with their children for nearly 30 years. She loved to plant new flowers every year. They were also able to employ a lot of local teenagers.

She was a former member of the Custer Park Baptist Church for more than 30 years and a current member of Main St. Baptist Church in Braidwood. She helped build what is now known as Abundant Life Church. She was active in all aspects of the church, especially vacation Bible school. Irene enjoyed reading and buying things for her grandchildren.

Surviving are one son, Adam (Verna) Clark, of Custer Park; one daughter, Mona (Greg) Sorensen, of South Wilmington; five grandchildren, Nicole (Aaron) Halpin, Krista (Bobby) Netrval, Hollie Clark, Noah (Katie Peting) Clark and Daniel Clark; seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Hayden and Dustin Halpin, Jase and Stella Netrval, and Tucker and Teagen Clark; brother, William (Mary Lynne) Shoudis, of Morris; sisters-in-law, Judy Bolatto, of Bonfield, and Betty Soltysik, of Custer Park; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Fay Clark (2000); son, Oscar Clark; grandson, Adam Clark Jr.; sister, Mary Louise (Eric) Johnson; and father-in-law, Noah Fay Clark.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, also a the funeral home, with the Rev. Ray Mullins and the Rev. Justin Kinder officiating.

Attendees are required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to the capacity requirements, please be brief with your condolences to allow other guests to pay their final respects.

Interment will follow in Custer Township Cemetery in Custer Park.

Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Venkato Moparthi and Uplifted Care Hospice for the special care they gave Irene.

