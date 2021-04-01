Duane 'Jack' Evans

KANKAKEE — Duane A. “Jack” Evans, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 30, 2021) at Hines VA Hospital in Maywood.

Jack was born April 29, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of William August and Leona Epley Evans.

He married Zella Harness in July of 1971 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Jack worked at Henkel Corporation for 30 years. He was also a mason and built many beautiful custom fireplaces. Jack was a member of the Kankakee Masonic Lodge.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam.

Jack attended Calvary Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 50 years, Zella Evans, of Kankakee; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Scott and Stacy Evans, of Bourbonnais, Steven Evans, of Bradley, Shaun and Lois Evans, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Shaun Evans Jr., Alexis Evans, Hunter Evans and Jackson Evans; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Donna Van Vleck and Dayle Van Vleck.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, April 2, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Scott Paisley will officiate the ceremony.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Kankakee.

