MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Mark Lane Brandt, 56, of Miami Beach, Fla., and New York, N.Y., passed away Jan. 28, 2021, at his home in Miami.

He was born Feb. 19, 1964, the son of Floyd A. Brandt (deceased) and Darlene Hickey Brandt, in Kankakee.

Surviving are his mother, Darlene; his brother, Jesse Brandt (Lee Ann) and nephew, Jesse Brandt Jr., of Morocco, Ind.; his brother, Eric W. Brandt, of Kankakee, and nephew, Nicholas W. Brandt, of Chicago. Mark is also survived by his loyal canine travel companion, Rio, who will continue going on the many long hikes and walks that they both so loved doing together.

Mark was a man of many virtues both in life and in death and was always a very generous person. Though his profession dealt in finance at General Electric, from where he retired, he had the spirit of an explorer and traveled the world over, touching the hearts of everyone he met. His journey through life may seem too short to those who knew him best; however, he made sure to always live life to the fullest and leave a lasting impression on everyone around him. So full of life and joy, it is of no surprise to anyone that in place of a funeral Mark asked for a large celebration of life, which will be held at a later date at an as of yet unknown location.

Memorials may be made to The Good Dog Foundation or the charity of the donor’s choice.