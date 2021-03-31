Joan Sweeney

BOURBONNAIS — Joan M. Sweeney, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 25, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Watseka, the daughter of Monroe K. and Lorene (Marion) Robbins.

Joan had worked as a production worker at Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee. She was a member of Women of the Moose, where she also served as secretary and treasurer. Joan was a member of the St. Mary’s Auxiliary and the Kankakee County Quilting Guild.

She enjoyed embroidery, quilting and genealogy. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joan was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son, Scott A. Sweeney, of Midlothian; one daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Roger Ehmpke, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Scotty, Stephanie, Amanda, Jolene, Jayson and Jordyn; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Janet and Alan Morefield, of Sheldon, and Mary Ellen Potter, of Palm Beach City, Fla.; one brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Sally Robbins, of Boyd, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her twin sister, Jean Atwood.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Mooseheart, online at mooseheart.org, or to the American Diabetes Association.

