janice wilkey

WATSEKA — Janice J. Wilkey, 84, of Watseka, went home to our Lord on Saturday (March 27, 2021). She passed away at her home.

She was born May 30, 1936, in Loda, the daughter of Rudolph and Edna (Ennen) Schaumburg. Janice married Clarence “Pete” Wilkey on April 3, 1955, in Loda. He preceded her in death March 21, 2003.

Surviving are three children, Wesley (Casey) Wilkey, of Cape Coral, Fla., Mickey (Shari) Wilkey, of Forsyth, Mo., and Nancy Miller-Conrad, of Watseka; two grandsons, who were like children to her, Michael Miller and Matthew Miller, both of Watseka; one great-granddaughter, Lily Miller; two siblings, Rudolph (Beverly) Schaumburg, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Delores Tobeck, of Paris; and her beloved granddogs, Remington and Conway.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Barry Wilkey; her brother and sister-in-law, Ardell and Joyce Schaumburg; a brother-in-law, Earl Tobeck; and a granddaughter, Maci Miller.

Janice was a Top Seller for Avon for more than 30 years. She was a current member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth and a former, longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, where she was part of the Altar Guild.

Janice enjoyed camping with family and friends, traveling to Branson, Mo., with her husband, Pete, and taking her grandsons to Nashville, Ind. She also loved to spend time with her granddogs, Remington and Conway. Janice enjoyed going to garage sales, and is now reunited with her garage sale buddy and best friend, Vonnie Lustfeldt. In this last year, Janice found strength in the simple child-like faith of the children’s song, “Jesus Loves Me.” For many years, while not being able to attend church, she would faithfully sit in front of the radio and listen to the Lutheran Hour.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

