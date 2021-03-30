PEOTONE — George Klimchuk, 92, of Peotone and formerly of Country Club Hills, passed away Sunday (March 28, 2021) at Riverside’s Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Katharine (Hnatusko) Klimchuk. George married Ramona (Hackett) Klimchuk on Nov. 24, 1956. She preceded him in death Sept. 12, 2010.

George was retired from working at the Oak Forest Post Office.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War.

George enjoyed playing Bingo and was an avid reader.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, John (Dianne) Klimchuk, of Bourbonnais; his daughter, Jennifer Cook, of Momence; and his grandchildren, Brent Klimchuk, Sarah Klimchuk and Shane Cook.

In addition to his wife, Ramona; he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Olga Seidensticker.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, until the noon funeral services at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. The Rev. Larry Garcia will officiate.

Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19), the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be observed.

Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

