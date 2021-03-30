Bernadette Wilson

STELLE — Bernadette Aura Wilson, 93, of Stelle, quietly passed away Friday (March 26, 2021) surrounded by family and loved ones, after several years struggling with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was the beloved wife of Roger for 72 years; mother of Pamela LaBelle (Tom), Barbara Kite (Howard), William Wilson (Becky), Susan Cassels, Jane DiCesare (John) and Sara Watts (Stanley, deceased); grandmother of 12 grandsons and stepgrandsons; and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; sister of Janet Engberg (deceased); and sister-in-law to Frank Engberg.

Bernadette was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Marinette, Wis., to Nathalia Noel and Norman Olsen. She was adopted by her maternal grandmother, Angeline Noel, on Aug. 17, 1940, after her mother’s death and her father’s absence.

Following high school graduation, she moved to Chicago to attend Augustana School of Nursing. She soon met Roger Wilson; they fell in love and they married on March 5, 1949, in Chicago. Babies followed shortly thereafter and before long the Wilson household was full of the noise and activity of five little children. Then in 1970, 2-year-old Sara was adopted by Roger and Bernadette to complete the family. Bernadette dedicated her time and energy to caring for and loving this big family.

Bernadette said many times that her greatest joys in life were her family and serving the Lord. Bernadette always had a deep love for children. She and Roger became foster parents for many babies prior to their adoption of Sara. Each baby was showered with love and attention and received tender loving care. Bernadette’s love of children continued when she became a pre-school teacher and a Sunday school teacher. After her family was grown, Bernadette continued with her passion, working as a full-time nanny in Herscher for two young girls, whom she loved as though they were her own grandchildren.

She was a dedicated partner to Roger; they had a deep and loving relationship. They could be seen holding hands on their daily walks through their neighborhood, sharing a glass of wine at dinner and watching “Wheel of Fortune” together. Bernadette poured her time and dedication into each church she belonged to, starting prayer groups, teaching Sunday school, and helping with church missions and activities.

Bernadette was a loving neighbor and friend to everyone she came in contact with. She will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.

Her burial will be private. A memorial service will be at Herscher United Methodist Church at a later date due to COVID-19.

Memorials may be made to “Our Conference our Kids” through Herscher United Methodist Church, 274 N. Elm, Herscher, IL 60941. A donation would be especially meaningful to Bernadette because of her love and ministry with children.