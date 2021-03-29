William DePatis

BOURBONNAIS — William H. “Bill” DePatis, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (March 27, 2021) at his home, surrounded by family.

Bill was born April 5, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence E. and Eleanor Chenore DePatis. He married Cathy S. Tallman on Nov. 20, 1970, at the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Christy (Tim) Ritter, of Momence, and Kimberly Heinstra, of Bourbonnais; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rebecca (Steve) Dandurand, of Momence, and Phyllis (Donald) Savoie, of St. Anne; sister-in-law, Mary DePatis, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Joleigh Ritter (Shane Klar), Sgt.William Ritter, Clayton Ritter, Jacob Heinstra and Hannah Heinstra; one great-granddaughter, Brynnly Klar; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean and Drew Vogel, of Orange City, Iowa, and Robert and Julie Tallman, of Momence; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Jack DePatis, Lawrence DePatis, Robert DePatis and Paul DePatis; and two sisters, Evelyn DePatis and Judy Hebert.

He retired from working at Armstrong World Industries, Kankakee, after 37 years of service.

Bill served our country in the U.S. Army from 1969 through 1970.

He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne.

He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Reformed Church of Wichert near St. Anne, with the Rev. Randall Knoll officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Wichert, Momence Honor Guard or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

