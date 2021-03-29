Carl Perabeau (family changed their mind about publishing)

BOURBONNAIS -- Carl Robert Perabeau, 83, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Bushnell and Galesburg, passed away at 1:22 p.m. Thursday (March 25, 2021) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

He was born April 3, 1937, in Ellisville, the son of George and Minnie (Byers) Perabeau. Carl married Eloise May Forshee on Dec. 5, 1970, in Galesburg. She preceded him in death Dec. 12, 2014, after 44 years of marriage.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers and 10 sisters.

Surviving are three sons, Ricky Eugene (Dana) Perabeau, of Clarksville, Tenn., Charles Leslie (Gayle) Perabeau, of Bourbonnais, and Casey Lee Perabeau, of Champaign; three daughters, Cynthia Tyree, of Fort Worth, Texas, Lisa Sue Perabeau, of Denver, and Jennifer Lynn (Eric Crawford) Hallesy, of Jacksonville; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty (Ed) Leahy, of Henderson, Sheryl Davis, of Galesburg, and Peggy Leadbetter, of Abingdon; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Carl had a particularly soft heart for his grandchildren.

He attended Galesburg Schools and later earned his GED while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1957. He later joined the U.S. Army and served from 1961 to 1978. He served in Korea and three tours of duty in Vietnam. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for 20 years, retiring in 2002.

Carl and May were foster parents to dozens of children. He was a former member of the Smithfield Church of the Nazarene.

As he requested for his services, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 3 at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel, 206 N. Washington St., Abingdon. Graveside service, with military rites, will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Abingdon Cemetery. Dr. Charles Perabeau will officiate.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which he himself regularly supported.

Please sign his online guestbook at h-p-w.com.