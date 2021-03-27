Timmie Lunsford Sr.

AROMA PARK — Timmie Joe Lunsford Sr., 58, of Aroma Park, passed away Wednesday (March 24, 2021) at AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

He was born Nov. 5, 1962, in Thayer, Ind., the son of Thomas and Olive (Bosel) Lunsford. Timmie married Juanita Rocha on Feb. 23, 1985, in Limestone.

Timmie was a steel worker for Harris Rebar in Bourbonnais.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening. He and Juanita had the best garden around. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Timmie loved to tinker around the house and garage. He never let the grass grow under his feet, always keeping busy around the house. Timmie was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He never told anyone no. He was always the first in line to lend a hand. Above all, Timmie loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who called him Papa and Pops. He was a great guy and was full of love.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1982 to 1986.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Juanita Lunsford, of Aroma Park; his four children, Timmie Jr. and Katie Lunsford, of Westland, Mich., Annalisa Lunsford and Mark Craig, of Kankakee, Allan Lunsford, of Aroma Park, and John Lunsford and Paige Kaskie, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Hunter, Sophie, Arieana, Liah, Kinsley, Everly, Jane, and another granddaughter due in May; six siblings, Tom Lunsford, of Watseka, Mike Lunsford, of Kentucky, Rick and Betsy Lunsford, of Florida, Barbara and Leon Richmond, of Georgia, Linda Durham, of Bradley, and Stacey and James Woolen, of Kentucky; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Jimmy Lunsford, Roger Lunsford and Larry Lunsford.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, also at the funeral home.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

