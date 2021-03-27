MANTENO — Redgie Claus, 80, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (March 25, 2021).

He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Chicago Heights, the son of Oliver and Florence (Buchmeier) Claus.

Redgie worked for ComEd and served in the U.S. Army.

On Nov. 4, 1961, he married Chrystal Schoenwald at St. John United Church of Christ.

Surviving are his wife, Chrystal; a son, Troy Claus, of Beecher, two granddaughters, Chandler and Teagan Claus, of Beecher; and a brother, Dennis Claus, of Beecher.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother, Tommy Claus.

Redgie was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Beecher, and served on the board. He also enjoyed working on antique cars and watching softball games.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow in St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Beecher.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.