Linda Koets

WESLACO, Texas — Linda Lou Wheeler Koets, 77, went to be with our Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 14, 2021.

She was born March 22, 1943, in Momence, the daughter of Howard and Eva Wheeler.

Linda grew up in Momence, where she graduated from Momence Community High School. She then attended Olivet Nazarene College where she earned masters degrees in early childhood education and music

education. For her music degree, she became fluent at playing most instruments in the band and orchestra.

After marrying Duane Koets, Linda taught elementary school and led many church choirs. Her family and music were her great loves. Linda was always active in church. She excelled at piano, vocal and flute performing and teaching. They lived in Georgia, Indiana, Missouri and spent many years in

Illinois while teaching and serving.

Linda and Duane started as Winter Texans in 1996 and retired soon after in Weslaco, Texas, in a beautiful apartment in John Knox Village. For many years, Linda provided music at weekly worship services.

Surviving are her husband, Duane Koets; son, Scott and granddaughter Ava Koets; son James and wife Fran Koets, grandson Mario and great-grandson Mario II; brother, Ralph Wheeler and wife Mary; brother-in-law, Gary Koets and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Beverly Hendron and husband Skip; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Garvey.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Ashkum United Methodist Church with the Rev. Robert Klecan presiding. Graveside services will follow in Danforth Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.