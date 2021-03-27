John Kyrouac

GARDNER — John R. Kyrouac, 83, of Gardner, passed away Thursday (March 25, 2021) at his home.

Born Oct. 15, 1937, in Bourbonnais, John Roger was a son of Alfred Sr. and Lauducia “Lottie” (Bottari) Kyrouac.

He served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961, and was stationed on the USS Macon.

John was a past member of Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, and worked at the George D. Roper Corporation in Kankakee and later for Dresden Nuclear Generating Station as a security guard.

He loved being outdoors working in his garden or going fishing, and enjoyed country music.

Survivors include his three children, Joel Kyrouac, of Cape Coral, Fla., Holly (Steven) Savoie, of Havelock, N.C., and Thomas (Jackie) Kyrouac, of Cissna Park; four grandchildren, Ashley Gomez, Amanda Kyrouac, Christopher Savoie and Sean Savoie; six great-grandchildren, David, Yandel, Jayden, Isaac, Natasha and Sincere; one sister, Patricia Onken, of Bourbonnais; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and his former wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Fennell-Laskonis, of McHenry.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Mary Kyrouac; and five brothers and sisters, Kenneth “Skeeze” Kyrouac, Alfred “Beau” Kyrouac, Terrance “Terry” Kyrouac, Carol Neveau and Joan Kyrouac in infancy.

Per John’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 until the noon memorial services at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway St. (one block east of Illinois Route 113), in Coal City.

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City (815) 634-2125.