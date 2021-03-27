KANKAKEE — Gabriele Kreutzer, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2021).

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church – West Campus. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary or St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

