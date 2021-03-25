BOURBONNAIS — Eugene Sorensen, 84, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (March 23, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Born Sept. 25, 1936, in Wesley Township, Eugene Ralph was a son of Arthur and Josephine (Shenk) Sorensen.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Sandy Spriggs, of Kankakee, Bonnie (Jeff) Monroe, of Ohio, Kathleen Klein, of Minooka, Dennis (Mary Ann) Sorensen, of Chebanse, Gary (Pat) Sorensen, of Florida, Debbie (Jim Green) Tennant and David Sorensen, all of Wilmington, and Allen Sorensen, of Florida; as well as numerous additional nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Arthur and Josephine; siblings, Calvin (Josephine) Sorensen, Leslie (Shirley) Sorensen and Joseph (Alice) Sorensen; and niece, Janet Travis.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.

