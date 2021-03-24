William Arnold

PRINCETON, Texas — William J. “Bill” Arnold, 59, of Princeton, Texas, passed away March 14, 2021.

He was born Jan. 17, 1962, in Kankakee, a son of Shirley Upton Arnold and Donald G. Arnold. His father preceded him in death.

William touched many lives with his kindness and compassion.

His favorite pastimes were fishing and playing pool.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley, of Hattieville, Ark.; son, William K. Arnold (Michelle), of Kankakee; sister, Dana Mercado Jones, of Salina, Kan.; brother, Ernie (Jackie) Arnold, of Clifton; three grandchildren; uncle, Dale Arnold, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Radale Arnold; two brothers, Donald R. Arnold and Rick Arnold; and his sister, Donna Arnold.