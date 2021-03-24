WATSEKA — Carolyn Rabideau, 66, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (March 21, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.

She was born Dec. 3, 1954, in Watseka, the daughter of Donald Kenneth and June Arlene (German) Lombard. Carolyn married Jerry Rabideau on July 24, 1976, in Watseka.

Surviving are her husband, Jerry Rabideau, of Watseka; one stepson, Mike Rabideau, of Watseka; one sister, Terrie Cahoe, of Watseka; two stepgrandchildren, Kelsie Rabideau and Bailey Rabideau; five nieces, Lori Yates, Heidi Caldwell, Lisa DePatis, Dawn Gullquist and Amie Redeker; and three nephews, Vance Truman, of Milford, Tim Thiele, of Watseka, and Todd Thiele, of Watseka.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Peggy Brummett.

Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking. For 17 years, she worked for Unit 9 School District as a cook’s aid.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.

