Robert Green

WATSEKA — Robert E. Green, 89, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (March 20, 2021) at his home.

He was born April 24, 1931, in Rossville, the son of John and Lucia (Green) Ray. His parents preceded him in death in addition to two sisters, Gloria and Betty; one son, Michael; one daughter, Kimberly Huckleby; and one grandson, Tanner Huckleby.

Robert married Lucy Briscoe on Aug. 10, 1979, in Watseka. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Robert Edward (Cindy) Green, of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Deem, of Mahomet, Chelsi Green, of Bloomington, Zachary Green, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jennifer Cole, of Bloomington; three great-grandchildren, Grace and Ryder Deem, of Mahomet, and Anthony Orr, of Bloomington; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Green was a member of Manns Chapel Church in Rossville.

He worked at Uarco in Watseka for 25 years and was also a correctional officer in Pontiac.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, was a past member and commander of the Watseka American Legion Post 23, and lifetime member of VFW Post 7450 and Color Guard.

He was also a member of the Iroquois Historical & Genealogy Society, Rossville Historical Society, Manns Chapel Historical Society, Hoopeston Lions Club and was a past member of the Watseka Elks Lodge.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Milford Christian Church. The Rev. Brent Zastrow, the Rev. Ryan Mustered and the Rev. Gary Milton will officiate. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Gary Sinise Foundation.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.