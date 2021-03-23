BAMBERG, S.C. — Billy Lee Spitler, 83, of Bamberg, S.C., passed away March 10, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Kenneth and Charlotte Kuboski Spitler; his wife of 51 years, Betty Jean Morgan Spitler; his son, Kerry Paul Spitler; and his sister, Nancy Marquis.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Jeffrey Ray (Dalia) Spitler, Michael Kenneth (Linda) Spitler and Dawn Lee Fairchild; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Maynard Marquis.

Mr. Spitler was a supervisor at Quaker Oats and long-time resident of the Donovan area. He and his wife retired to Florida and later resided in South Carolina. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and never met a stranger. Mr. Spitler an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed tending to his animals.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, S.C., phone 803-245-2828.