Dwayne Reils

MANTENO — Dwayne R.Reils, 88, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (March 20, 2021) at his home.

He was born May 15, 1932, in Peotone, the son of Leroy and Ellen (Scarth) Reils. He married Betty Senesac on Dec. 8, 1951, in Manteno.

Dwayne was a truck driver for A.J. Canfield Company.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Dwayne’s hobbies included watching Westerns and baseball on TV, especially the Cubs. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Manteno American Legion and past president of the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club.

Surviving are his son, Rodney Reils, of Homewood; daughters, Cathy Ogden, of Genoa, Wanda and Tom Fattes, of Naperville, and Wendy Reils, of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

Preceding him in death were his wife; a son-in-law, Tom Ogden; his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, March 25, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral services will private. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais, The Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno or the ASPCA.

