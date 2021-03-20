William Landis

GOREVILLE — William “Bill” Landis, 74, of Goreville, passed away Wednesday (March 17, 2021) at his home.

Bill was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Anna, the son of Carl Morton and Mary Lucille (Davis) Landis. He married Cheryl Eilts in Kankakee, on Dec. 3, 1994. She survives, of Goreville.

He loved his family and friends and the Chicago Cubs. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. In his younger years, he was a scout leader. Bill liked bowling and golfing.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Eilts Landis, of Goreville; daughter, Kim (Mike) Jones, of Kankakee; sons, Jim (Tracy) Landis, of St. Anne, Jeff Landis, of Utah, and Daniel (Jennifer) Buck, of Metropolis; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his brothers, Chet (Karen) Landis, of Huntley, Larry (Sue) Landis, of Goreville, and Calvin (Evelyn) Landis, of Metropolis; brothers-in-law, Melvin (Diane) Eilts, of Gilman, Roddie Eilts, of Kankakee, Rick (Mary) Eilts, of Bourbonnais, Roy (Kim) Eilts, of Kankakee, John (Michelle) Vaughn, of Bourbonnais, Dan (Julie) Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, and Steve Boudreau, of Bourbonnais; mother-in-law, Margaret Boudreau, of Bourbonnais; stepmother, Marian Landis, of Metropolis; and stepsister, Michelle Watkins, of Brookport

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Robert and Carl Landis; sister-in-law, Pat Landes; and his late wife, Claire Yvonne.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the United Missionary Baptist Church in Lick Creek.

Funeral arrangements are by Blue Funeral Home in Marion.

Memorials may be made to the family and will be accepted at the church or funeral home.