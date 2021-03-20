Tara Talone

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Tara Michelle Schrodt Talone, 50, of Harrisburg, N.C., passed away Tuesday (March 16, 2021) peacefully at home.

Tara was born March 10, 1971, in Quincy, the daughter of Michael and Alice Schrodt.

She was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, and Western Illinois University in Macomb. Tara and Brian met while working at The Daily Journal in 1992. She worked for 26 years at Bank of America.

She enjoyed spending time at the beach and visiting the Desert Southwest, especially Sedona, Ariz.

Tara loved all animals, especially rescue dogs.

She had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. Most of all, Tara dearly loved her family, especially being a mom to Matt and Nick.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 25 years, Brian Talone; sons, Matthew and Nicholas Talone, of Harrisburg, N.C.; mother, Alice Schrodt, of Kankakee; in-laws, Paul and Mary Talone, of Bourbonnais; and extended family members and many friends.

Tara was preceded in death by her father, Michael Schrodt.

Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, at St. James The Greater Catholic Church in Concord, N.C., with the Rev. Jerome Chavarria officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, N.C.

Funeral arrangements are by Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg, N.C.

