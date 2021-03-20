Ronald Meyer

BOURBONNAIS — Ronald A. “Slick” Meyer, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 18, 2021) at his home.

He was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of George and Bernice LaFine Hanks. He married Deena Johnston on March 16, 1973, in Kankakee.

Ron had worked in the maintenance department at CSL Behring for 36 years.

He was a lifetime member of the Kankakee Boat Club. Ron enjoyed traveling, boating and going to flea markets. He was a classic car enthusiast.

Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam.

Surviving are his wife, Deena Meyer, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Michelle and John Fitts, of Bourbonnais, and Kimberly Jawnyj, of Huntley; four grandchildren, Nicole Boie, Brandon Boie, Justin Boie and Karyn Fitts; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Brinkman, Brody Brinkman and Ryder Brinkman; and two sisters, Carol and Jim Lustig, of Bradley, and Janice Meyer, of Washington.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Kenneth Meyer; and one sister, Kathy Hanks.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from noon on Monday, March 22, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

