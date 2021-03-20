Kathryn Petersen Lessing

LOS ALTOS, Calif. — On Oct. 24, 2020, Kathryn “Kay” Petersen Lessing, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 96.

Kathryn was born and raised in Ashkum. Her parents were Alice and Henry Petersen. She attended the University of Illinois where she met her husband, Henry (Hank) Lessing. After graduating, she taught high school English in Sheldon.

Married in 1948, the newlyweds moved to California where Kathryn worked at NACA (now known as NASA) as an “engineering computer.” Later in life, she became a librarian at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Cupertino, Calif.

Kathryn’s brilliance, grace, elegance and beauty were always visible through her smiling eyes. She created a warm and loving home. She was fond of flowers and gardening. She often planned cocktail/dinner parties, bridge games, outings with her “Out-to-Lunch-Bunch,” weekend getaways, family vacations, family reunions and holiday gatherings. Kay enjoyed researching genealogy, reading the newspaper, dancing with Hank, and spending time with family and friends.

She was a long-standing parishioner and founding member of St. William Catholic Parish where she and Henry developed a circle of life-long friends. Her involvement at St. William parish included volunteering on the Altar Society, overseeing the school library, serving as a eucharistic minister, as well as organizing the book section for the yearly rummage sale for more than 30 years.

Kay and Hank moved to the Forum Retirement Community in 2006 where they enjoyed a very active life, participated on committees, and enjoyed time with old and new friends. Her positivity, determination and resilience after a stroke inspired everyone who knew her, most notably her late husband Hank, who was by her side day and night. They celebrated 72 years of marriage and raised four children whose hearts are overflowing with gratitude for having been adopted by such wonderful parents.

She was the loving mother and mother-in-law to Richard and Mary Jo Lessing, Diane and Jim McKittrick, Paul Lessing and Teresa Lessing; proud grandmother of Evan, Heather, Ashley, Cameron, Hannah, A.J. and Michael; and great-grandmother of Amos.

Kathryn was much loved and respected. She has positively impacted many lives, will be deeply missed and will be fondly remembered by all who had the opportunity to know her.

A family burial was held for Kathryn in Gate of Heaven Cemetery where she and Henry are now reunited.