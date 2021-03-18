BRADLEY — Linda “Lynn” Hart, 72, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 13, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, in the loving arms of her family.

Lynn was born Nov. 30, 1948, in Harvey, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Ritter) Campbell.

She was a great cook, but her greatest passion was cleaning and taking care of others. Lynn loved her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchild, Nova. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Mark VonBerge, of Minnesota, and Thomas VonBerge, of Florida; two daughters-in-law, Kimberly Zatkalik, of Kankakee, and Kristina VonBerge, of Minnesota; one niece, Kimberly Stluka, of Momence; eight grandchildren, Jami and Kirstin VonBerge, Kassidy Keller, Alexis, Brooklyn and Samantha VonBerge, Leah Zatkalik and Somar Powell; one great-grandchild, Nova; special friend, Donna Sosnowski, of Steger; amongst additional friends and family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Ty VonBerge; one daughter, Wendy VonBerge; three brothers, Ronnie, Bill and Dickie Campbell; and one sister, Sue Ploetz.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

