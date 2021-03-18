Adelia Loiselle

STREATOR — Adelia A. Loiselle, 94, of Streator and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (March 17, 2021) at Villas of Holly Brook in Streator.

She was born May 18, 1926, in Essex, the daughter of Andrew J. and Ella M. (King) Ruder. Adelia married Richard J. Loiselle on Feb. 26, 1949, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Adelia was a homemaker.

She enjoyed walking, and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Adelia was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, and was a member of the St. Anne Sodality. She was a former member of the Women of the Moose.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Kerry (Paula) Loiselle, of Normal, Kevin (Cecilia) Loiselle, of Carmel, Ind.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Gary) Schultz, of Farmington, Amy Loiselle and spouse, Tim Wallace, of Zim, Minn., Carol (Richard) Sweeden, of Streator; 10 grandchildren, Alexis (Dan) Jansen, Sara (Matt) Haas, Andrea (Scott) Winter, Grant (Allie) Loiselle, Lauren (Drew) Majernik, Diana (Paul) Wedding, Scott (Lisa) Loiselle, Bryan (Marguerite) Loiselle, Kevin (Kelsey) Loiselle and Elaine Loiselle; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Doreen Collins, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard; her parents; one infant daughter, Diane Marie; one grandson, Garrett; one granddaughter, Melissa Loiselle; three brothers, Isadore, James and Vernon; two sisters, Marcella Egges and Mary Giardina; and her beloved dog, Jack.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic School, O.S.F. Healthcare Ottawa Hospice, St. Vincent DePaul Society – St. Michael the Archangel, Streator.

