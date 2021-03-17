Theresa Fisher

BOURBONNAIS — Theresa A. Fisher, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (March 13, 2021) at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais.

She was born July 16, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Dauphin Gousset.

Theresa married Maurice Fisher on Feb. 2, 1974, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 1989.

Theresa had worked at Bear Brand Hosiery and Fibre Drum Sales Inc. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, where she volunteered at the church rectory.

Surviving are one brother-in-law, John Hagan, of Kankakee; two nieces, Pat and Rich Donath, of Kankakee, and Kathy and Mike Worby, of Bradley; one nephew, Steve and Carrie Hagan, of Arlington Heights; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Germaine Hagan.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. John Paul II – West Campus in Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

