Kelly Tutt

BOURBONNAIS — Kelly A. Tutt, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (March 15, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 18, 1961, in Kankakee, the daughter of Paul Sr. and Sharon (Neven) Mericle.

Kelly was a retired employee of Arby’s.

She enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are her mother, Sharon Mericle, of Bourbonnais; her maternal grandmother, Ruth Neven, of Bradley; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul Jr. and Donna Mericle, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; two nieces, Ashley (Keith) Boyd and Alyssa Mericle and her fiancé, Kyle Caho; one great-niece, Emma Boyd; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved cat, Trixie.

Preceding her in death were her father, Paul Mericle Sr.; her maternal grandfather, Russell Neven; paternal grandparents, Chuck and Katherine Mericle; and stepgrandmother, Mary Mericle.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, March 19, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.