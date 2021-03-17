Gerald Rivard

BOURBONNAIS — Gerald B. “Jerry” Rivard, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (March 12, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 27, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Gerard M. and Marie (Belisle) Rivard. Jerry married Mary Dawn Nicholson in 1964 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Jerry worked as a union carpenter.

He was an active member and board member of the Bourbonnais and Kankakee sportsmen’s clubs. Jerry was a life-timer at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.

Jerry was an avid gardener, animal lover and a fan of NASCAR and the Chicago White Sox.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Jerry was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Rivard, of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Lisa Tollard, of Oshkosh, Wis., Linda Rivard (Timothy McCullough), of Donovan, and Sarah Rivard (Robert R. Johnson), of Chicago; three grandchildren, Devin Statler, Chloe Tollard and Reed Tollard; two great-grandchildren, Liam Statler and Tanner Statler; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Doris Barta, of California, and Carol and Jim Cahill, of Florida.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his first wife, Sandra Rivard.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to his wife, Mary Rivard.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.