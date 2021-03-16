Death notices: March 16, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Peggy Williams,</strong> 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (March 14, 2021) at her home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Cleo Ann Allen</strong>, 85, of Clearwater, Fla., were held March 12 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Cleo passed away Jan. 14, 2021. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

{div}Services for <strong>Deborah “Deb” Anderson</strong>, 65, of Reddick, were held March 13 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deb passed away March 3, 2021. {div} Funeral services for <strong>Marie Blais</strong>, 82, of Park Forest, were held March 15 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Marie passed away March 10, 2021. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Sam and Brendan Powers, Aaron, Adam and Andrew Kyrouac, and Kyle and Ryan Blais. Honorary pallbearers were Allison Powers, Kierstyn Blais and Anne Kyrouac.{/div}{div} {/div}{div}Funeral services for <strong>Gerald L. Dumas</strong>, 71, of Clifton, were held March 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Gerald passed away March 5, 2021. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery, Goodrich. Pallbearers were Chris and Patrick Dumas, Robbie Whipple, John Hazzard and Keith and Brandon Regnier.{/div}{div} {/div}{div}Funeral services for <strong>Lyle L. Lehnert</strong>, 81, of Grant Park, were held March 8 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Lyle passed away March 4, 2021. Burial was in Heusing Cemetery in rural Grant Park. Pallbearers were Kaleb and Hayden Lehnert, Ryan and Brayden Heldt, Brian Morris and Dean Piel. Honorary pallbearers were Delaney Heldt and Kaitlyn and Erin McMahan.{/div}{div} {/div}{div}Funeral services for <strong>Debra Sue Stoll</strong>, 65, of Manteno, were held March 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Carl Wagner officiating. Debra passed away March 5, 2021. Burial was in Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, Joliet. Pallbearers were Ron Zielinski, Nick Starcevich, Chris Kokat, Scott DeGasso, Greg Johnson and Eddie Stapinksi.{/div}{/div}