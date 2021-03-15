Michael Moutrey

GRANT PARK — Michael Allen Moutrey, 61, of Grant Park, passed away Thursday (March 11, 2021) after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St., Crete, phone 708-672-7600.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by COVID-19, everyone asks that you please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.

Cremation rites will be accorded with private inurnment in Skyline Memorial Park, Monee.

Mike was born April 26, 1959, in Harvey, at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, the son of Glenn and Sandra (nee Woodward) Moutrey.

He retired from Bimba Manufacturing after working 39½ years in the packaging department.

Mike had a love for classic cars, bowling, antiquing and collecting bar memorabilia. His greatest love was for his family.

His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are his daughter, Monica (Nathan) Schwarzentraub, of Beecher, grandson, Carson Schwarzentraub, of Beecher; sister, Lynn (Nigel) Letherby, of Manhattan, nephews and godchildren, Dylan and Liam Letherby, of Manhattan; fiancé, Joy Walker, of Grant Park, honorary stepchildren, Tim (Michele) Walker, of Beecher, Jenifer (Jeff) Mendrala, of Manteno, Jason Walker, of Morocco, Ind., Karli (Matt) Jankauskis, of Dyer, Ind., Bryan (Jennifer) Walker, of DeMotte, Ind., and honorary stepgrandchildren, Olivia, Nathan, Lillian, Archer, Abigail, Ellie and Owen. Mike is also survived by his special aunt, Lorraine Elliott, cousin, Russ Moutrey; and many other loved cousins.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

