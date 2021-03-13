Sue Buente

KANKAKEE — Sue (Han Young Hee) Buente, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at her home.

She was born March 20, 1941, in Usong, South Korea, the daughter of Han Jin Kap and Cho Heung Nam. She married Orlin Buente on April 13, 1966, in Seoul, South Korea.

Sue worked at Gould Battery, Fesco, and Howard Johnson East Court. She was a hard worker and never turned down overtime.

She attended Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Sunshine Circle.

Sue loved working outside gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a very good cook and made excellent Korean food, pies and peanut butter cookies; she even canned her own vegetables.

Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, Orlin Buente, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Wayne (Lala) Buente, of Honolulu, Hawaii; one grandchild, Naydeen Buente; one brother, Han Wan Yong, of Daejeon, South Korea; one sister, Kye Hee Kim, of Georgia; one sister-in-law, Ardis (Allen) Messer, of Bonfield; two brothers-in-law, Owen Buente, of New Lenox, and Harley (Carol) Buente, of Bonfield; her dear niece, Lecia Geiger; her dear nephew, Han Jeonhee; along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Brian Buente; and two sisters, Han Ul Soon and Han Bok Soon.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

