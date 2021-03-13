Shirley Hamende

KANKAKEE — Shirley Mae Hamende, 83, formerly of Kankakee, passed away March 1, 2021, at the Sanford Hillsboro Hospital in Hillsboro, N.D.

She was born March 17, 1937, in Kankakee, Limestone Township, the daughter of Joseph and Viola (Gardner) Loica.

Shirley graduated from Herscher High School, Herscher, in 1955.

On Sept. 8, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald “Jerry” Hamende, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

After high school, Shirley’s proficiency in shorthand and her ability to type more than 100 words per minute landed her an executive secretary position for the Strasma Family, owners of the Credit Bureau of Kankakee County and Lowe Seed Co. After 15 years in the workforce, Shirley wanted to spend more time with their 3-year-old son, John, and in 1970, she became a full-time homemaker. Shirley had lived most of her life in Kankakee and moved to Fargo, N.D., after the unexpected passing of her husband, Jerry, in 2010, to be closer to John and his family.

Shirley remained living on her own until she got pneumonia at the end of November 2020. Shirley never got over her illness, but she fought hard to get better for her family, although her heart was already in heaven with her loved ones. To keep her safe from COVID-19, her family moved her to the Sanford Hillsboro Care Center where she received the care she needed for the remainder of her life.

She was an avid reader, movie and TV enthusiast, and list maker; she had kept a list of every book or movie she has ever read or watched. Shirley kept up with all current events and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan. She enjoyed reading the Herscher Pilot, USA Today, and The Daily Journal, Kankakee, and she really enjoyed Facebook, as it kept her connected with many family and friends.

Shirley loved to follow her grandson, Curtiss’ bands, and the band members were very sad they lost their Number 1 fan. She and her granddaughter, Lexi, stayed connected by sending notes as well as commenting on each other’s posts, challenging each other along the way. Shirley so enjoyed watching her family grow and continue to grow on Facebook via baptisms, proms, graduations, college days, marriages, births and yearly birthdays. She used Facebook messenger to chat with family members (some of them daily). She posted about anything her 83-year-old mind wanted to voice.

Shirley lived a very blessed life and loved spending time with family and sharing family memories.

Surviving are her only son, John Hamende (Jennifer), of Fargo, N.D.; grandchildren, Curtiss Hamende, of Moorhead, Minn., and Alexiss Hamende (Tyler) Muchow, of Moorhead, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Dianne (Meyer) Loica and Betty Lovell. She loved being an aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, godmother, cousin and friend to many, including Blythe Rogers, who was her closest childhood friend for 80 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Viola Loica; her only brother, John Loica; her beloved husband, “Jerry” Hamende; and too many additional family members to list, the family said.

Public visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 West Court St., Kankakee. Private services will be March 17, which would have been her 84th birthday. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Irwin.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.