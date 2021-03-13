PARK FOREST — Marie Blais, 82, of Park Forest and formerly of Dolton, passed away Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at her home.

She was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Burlington, Wis., the daughter of Hieron and Mary (Ebbers) Bauman. Marie married Anselme “Sam” Blais on Oct. 10, 1959, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, Wis. He preceded her in death March 25, 2001.

Marie had many years of service as pharmacy technician at Osco Drug Stores.

She was a founding member of the Trailblazer Charitable Foundation. Marie was active with the Queen of Apostles Queen’s Fest and managed the Green Garden Girls Golf League for many years.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Keith and Margaret Blais, of Noblesville, Ind., Kevin and Lynne Blais, of Dyer, Ind., Mary and Scott Kyrouac, of Bourbonnais, and Michele and Michael Powers, of Bourbonnais; her grandchildren, Kyle Blais, Ryan Blais (Katie Ollearis), Sean and Ashley Blais, Kierstyn Blais, Meghan Blais, Amanda Blais, Aaron Kyrouac, Adam Kyrouac, Anne Kyrouac, Andrew Kyrouac, Brendan Powers, Allison Powers and Sam Powers; her siblings and their spouses, Bruce and Joyce Bauman, Tom and Karen Bauman, and Larry and Sandy Bauman, all of Burlington, Wis.; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Russell and Diane Blais, of Bass Lake, Ind., and Donna Blais-Schramm and Mark Schramm, of Schaumburg; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Sam Blais; she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorie Klein and Jean Mich; and one brother-in-law, Dennis Blais.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

