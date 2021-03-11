KANKAKEE — Rosemary Garner was born May 28, 1954, in Yazoo, Miss., to Mary Grace Crutch Walker and stepfather, Eddie Morrison Sr.

Rosemary married her high school crush, Anthony Garner, in February of 1973, and shared two children. Rosemary loved to love on people and make them laugh. Later, Rosemary shared two children in a new relationship. She loved planting, music, dancing and showing her family how much she loved cooking soul food dinners for her family; and don’t leave out the desserts, She was a “beast” in the kitchen.

For many years, Rosemary worked at Kankakee School District 111 schools as a crossing guard and a bus driver.

Rosemary lived a full life and later spent the rest of her years with her loving spouse, Craig, who she loved dearly for more than 20 years.

“The world can always use one more kind person,” her family said. Her spirit was full of compassion, always going out of her way for the next person.

Rosemary passed away peacefully Saturday (March 6, 2021).

She is survived by her four children, Kamonte, Sunytha and her husband Kevin, TyShaun and TyJuana; her brother, Albert Redmond; sisters-in-law, Zet, Von and Queet; brothers-in-law, Paul, Noel, TT, Brian and Keith; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces, all of these she loved and touched deeply.

Preceding her in death were her mother; stepfather; sisters, Velvet and Geraldine; sister-in-law, Brigette; and her brother, Eddie Morrison Jr.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Attendance to the funeral is limited.

Pastor Howard Wills Sr. will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.