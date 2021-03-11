Douglas Balsano

LOWELL, Ind. — Douglas D. Balsano, of Lowell, Ind., passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday (March 8, 2021).

Doug was born in Kankakee, on Sept. 16, 1974, the son of Gordon and Mary Linton Balsano.

He graduated from Kankakee High School in 1992 and from Joliet Junior College in 2001 with a degree in turf management. Doug was the golf course superintendent at Oak Springs Golf Course, St. Anne.

Surviving are his parents; his wife, Amy Balsano (nee Hertz); his children, Allie, Luke and Carleigh; his sister, Christina Balsano Wichmann; brother-in-law, Curt Wichmann; nieces and nephew, Madeleine, Genevieve and Peter; his uncle and aunt, Bruce and Chris Balsano, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; his aunt, Belinda Balsano, of Kankakee; his aunt and uncle, Kathleen and Raymond Fitzgerald, of Gainesville, Fla.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Claudia Hertz, of Bourbonnais; sisters-in-law, Brooke Deatherage, of Bourbonnais, and Dawn Hertz Spears, of Bradley; nephew, Collin Hertz; and several cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Benjamin and Monica Linton and Sylvester and Nadine Balsano.

Doug married his best friend, Amy, on Sept. 22, 2000. Their children are ages 17, 14 and 11. Doug was a devoted father and avid golfer. He loved fishing in Minnesota, boating and water sports, attending his children’s sporting events, and spending time with family. His children were the most important part of his life.

A private memorial service and cremation rites will be at Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee, on March 12. His ashes will be interred in Saint Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Murphysboro.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.