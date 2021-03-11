Death notices: March 11, 2021

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Kenneth E. Cabit</strong>, 93, of Monee, were held March 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Michael Marcukaitis officiating. Kenneth passed away Feb. 25, 2021. Burial was in Deselm Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jaimie and Christopher Cabit, Greg, Steven and Kenneth Driscoll, Douglas Scott and Robert Wasniewski.

Funeral services for <strong>Georgia Kolokythas</strong>, 75, of Bourbonnais, were held March 8 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. Georgia passed away March 4, 2021. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Chris Zervos, David and Adam Ahramovich, Nick and George Giannakopoulos, and Paul Pallas.