Dayle Van Vleck

PITTSVILLE, Wis. — Dayle N. Van Vleck, 80, of Pittsville, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday (March 6, 2021) at the Marshfield Care Center in Marshfield, Wis.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Crossroads Church in Pittsville, Wis. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the church, with the Rev. David Bratlie and the Rev. Bruce Naugle officiating.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Dayle was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Leona (Eppley) Evans. She married David Van Vleck on Oct. 1, 1961, at United Methodist Church in Kankakee. David passed away in 2006.

She graduated from high school in Kankakee and attended Olivet Nazarene University and Mid-State Technical College.

Dayle enjoyed baking, making crafts, watching movies and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cook-outs, going to Arrowhead Bible Camp and participating in Joyful Hearts. Her favorite holiday was Christmas because she could spend time with her entire family.

Surviving are her children, sons, Keith Van Vleck, Kurt (Cindy) Van Vleck and David (Nydra) Van Vleck; grandchildren, Jeremy (Johnna) Parker and their children, Jessica, Jamisen and Jason; Jeff (Trenna) Van Vleck and their children, Jaxon, Tate, Jonas and Tobi; Troy (Brianna Krise) Van Vleck and their children, Olivia, Jayce and Wendy Van Vleck. She is also survived by her brother, Duane (Zella) Evans.

Preceding her in death were her former husband; sister, Donna Van Vleck; and granddaughter, Julie Ann Van Vleck.

Funeral arrangements are by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

