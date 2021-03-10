Victoria Betsinger

WATSEKA — Victoria L. Betsinger, 43, of Watseka and formerly of Normal, passed away Tuesday (March 2, 2021) at her sister’s home in Watseka.

She was born July 14, 1977, in Portsmouth, Va., the daughter of Marlin and Judy Ann Greep Helms.

Surviving are two sons, Todd Betsinger Jr. and Thomas Betsinger, both of Fairbury; two stepdaughters, Kahliah (Jake) Ankney, of Bloomington, and Alysia (Andy) Shubert, of Bloomington; her father, Marlin (Lorie) Helms, of Oliver Springs, Tenn.; her sister, Cassidy Lux, of Watseka; two brothers, Marlin “Gene” Helms, of Watseka, and Eric Helms, of Grant Park; her uncle, Jack Greep, of Momence; three nieces, Kristina (Matt) Flutka, Meranda (Jonathan) Garrett and Katherine Lux; and one nephew, Zakkary Lux; two grandchildren, Liam Ankney and Carl Shubert; and special friends, Sandy and Jon Burton.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Victoria worked as an accountant for Country Companies in Bloomington.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, until the 2:30 p.m. memorial service at the Double Tree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

Inurnment will follow in East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

