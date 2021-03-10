Carole Ritchey

ST. ANNE — Carole A. Ritchey, 80, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (March 6, 2021) at her home.

She was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Evergreen Park, the daughter of Edward Walker and Eula Frances Fayard O’Malley.

Carole married James Ritchey on June 6, 1959, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Oct. 31, 2020.

She had been a homemaker.

Carole was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. She was in the Blue Army Prayer Group and the 3rd Order of Franciscan.

She enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and making people laugh.

Surviving are five daughters, Theresa (Joseph) Jurasits, of Morris, Karen Ritchey, of Tampa, Fla., Patricia Ritchey, of Tinley Park, Marianne (Brian) Gaynor, of Tinley Park, and Christine (David) O’Donnell, of Oak Forest; 14 grandchildren, Joseph (Lauren) Jurasits, Jacqueline (William) Sage, Jason (Stefanie) Jurasits, Julie Jurasits, Jacob Jurasits, Jamie (Felix) Bautista, Jenna Ritchey, Brianna, Gaynor, Mary Gaynor, Brian Gaynor, Brendan O’Donnell, David O’Donnell, Patrick O’Donnell and Kevin O’Donnell; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Michael and Ruthann O’Malley, of Brookfield, Patricia Viet, of Traverse City, Mich., Mary Clay Pool, of Chicago, and John F. O’Malley, of Brookfield; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Edward O’Malley; and one brother-in-law, Nicholas Viet.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Damian Catholic Church in Oak Forest.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

