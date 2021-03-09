Gary Johnson

KANKAKEE — Gary James Johnson, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 7, 2021) at his home.

He was born Feb. 12, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of William and Marjorie Prairie Johnson. Gary married Diana Norrick on May 30, 1973.

Gary had worked for A1 Locksmith, CBI, and the K-Mart Distribution Center.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1971 to 1979.

Gary was 1971 graduate of Eastridge High School and a 1985 graduate of Kankakee Community College.

He was former president of the Kankakee River Valley Computer Users Group for 10 years.

Gary loved music; everything from Iron Maiden to Johnny Cash. He played “Santa Gary” for 10 years at the mall and local community events.

Surviving are his wife, Diana Johnson, of Kankakee; his children, John M. and Catrina Johnson, of Kankakee, and Michelle L. Johnson, of Kankakee; his grandchildren, Caitlin Johnson, Ashlee Johnson, River Johnson, Aviana Lozano, Lai Jen Lozano, Elizabeth Appelt, Seth Johnson and Jason Wall; his great-granddaughter, Bridgette Merrill, and his great-grandson, Nazareth Desrocher; one sister, Pamela and Dale Shaw, of Bourbonnais; his mother-in-law, Frances Norrick, of Bradley; brothers-in-law, Raymond Norrick, of Arizona, and Robert and Barbara Norrick, of Summit; one sister-in-law, Patricia Norrick Farley and Fred Farley, of Yorkville, Texas; and his four-legged friend, Jack.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two daughters, Jo Ann Johnson and Julie Anne Johnson; and his father-in-law, Kenneth Norrick.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.