Frederick Hinrichs

ST. ANNE — Frederick Richard “Fred” Hinrichs, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (March 6, 2021) at his home.

He was born May 15, 1934, in Danforth, the son of Frederick and Rita Fortin Hinrichs.

Fred married Ida Mae Corriveau on Jan. 13, 1962, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.

He was a farmer.

Fred was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church.

He enjoyed hunting and woodworking. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1953 to 1955.

Surviving are his wife, Ida Mae Hinrichs, of St. Anne; two sons, Rick and Sue Hinrichs, of Georgia, and Robbie and Shirley Hinrichs, of St. Anne; one daughter, Ronda and Dennis Ponton, of Bradley; four grandchildren, Michael, Rebecca, Ryan and Connor; one sister, Carol and Dan Pursley, of Loda; and three brothers, Ray and Kathy Hinrichs, of Ohio, Larry and Bobbie Hinrichs, of St. Anne, and Dean and Joan Hinrichs, of Herscher.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Randy Hinrichs.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in St. Anne. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

