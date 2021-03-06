CUMMING, Ga. — Ralph Rice passed away at the age of 73, on Jan. 29, 2021.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army. His passing was due to complications which he suffered from Agent Orange acquired while serving in Vietnam.

Ralph was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday school. He was an athlete and avid sports fan; he particularly loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He also followed the University of Illinois and Florida Gators college teams.

Preceding him in death were his father, mother and two sisters.

He was a loving husband, father and brother.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Victoria; his son, Michael Rice and his wife, Daisy, and two granddaughters; his daughter, Sarah Rice Stark and her husband, David, and two grandsons; his daughter, Jennifer Rice Malone and her husband, John, and two granddaughters and a grandson; and his sister, Karen Rice Adams and her husband, Mark; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral and memorial services will be held at a future date, due to COVID.

Funeral arrangements are by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave; Cumming, GA 30040.